Bajaj Holdings Q4: Consolidated PAT up 22% at ₹1,352.8 cr, dividend declared1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:14 PM IST
- The revenue from operations declined by 3.1 per cent to ₹86.7 crore in the quarter under review as compared to ₹89.5 crore in the year ago period.
Bajaj Holdings on Thursday reported a 22.4 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹1,352.8 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹1,105 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
