Bajaj Holdings on Thursday reported a 22.4 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹1,352.8 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹1,105 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations declined by 3.1 per cent to ₹86.7 crore in the quarter under review as compared to ₹89.5 crore in the year ago period.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹13 per share (130%) of face value of ₹10 each on equity shares. The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2023, has been fixed as 30 June 2023.

“Kindly further note that a final dividend at the rate of Rs. 13 per share (130%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors today, for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on 31 July 2023 and/or 1 August 2023," said Bajaj Holdings in its filing.

On Thursday, the company's scrip ended 2.11 per cent up at ₹6,679.90 on BSE.