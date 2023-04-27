Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Bajaj Holdings Q4: Consolidated PAT up 22% at 1,352.8 cr, dividend declared
Back

Bajaj Holdings on Thursday reported a 22.4 per cent rise in consolidated profit to 1,352.8 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of 1,105 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations declined by 3.1 per cent to 86.7 crore in the quarter under review as compared to 89.5 crore in the year ago period.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 13 per share (130%) of face value of 10 each on equity shares. The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2023, has been fixed as 30 June 2023.

“Kindly further note that a final dividend at the rate of Rs. 13 per share (130%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors today, for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on 31 July 2023 and/or 1 August 2023," said Bajaj Holdings in its filing.

On Thursday, the company's scrip ended 2.11 per cent up at 6,679.90 on BSE.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout