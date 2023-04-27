Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Bajaj Holdings Q4: Consolidated PAT up 22% at 1,352.8 cr, dividend declared

Bajaj Holdings Q4: Consolidated PAT up 22% at 1,352.8 cr, dividend declared

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST Livemint
Bajaj Holdings revenue from operations declined by 3.1 per cent to 86.7 crore in the quarter under review as compared to 89.5 crore in the year ago period.. Photo: Mint

  • The revenue from operations declined by 3.1 per cent to 86.7 crore in the quarter under review as compared to 89.5 crore in the year ago period.

Bajaj Holdings on Thursday reported a 22.4 per cent rise in consolidated profit to 1,352.8 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of 1,105 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Bajaj Holdings on Thursday reported a 22.4 per cent rise in consolidated profit to 1,352.8 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of 1,105 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations declined by 3.1 per cent to 86.7 crore in the quarter under review as compared to 89.5 crore in the year ago period.

The revenue from operations declined by 3.1 per cent to 86.7 crore in the quarter under review as compared to 89.5 crore in the year ago period.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 13 per share (130%) of face value of 10 each on equity shares. The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2023, has been fixed as 30 June 2023.

“Kindly further note that a final dividend at the rate of Rs. 13 per share (130%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors today, for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on 31 July 2023 and/or 1 August 2023," said Bajaj Holdings in its filing.

On Thursday, the company's scrip ended 2.11 per cent up at 6,679.90 on BSE.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.