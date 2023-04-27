Bajaj Holdings Q4: Consolidated PAT up 22% at 1,352.8 cr, dividend declared

“Kindly further note that a final dividend at the rate of Rs. 13 per share (130%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors today, for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on 31 July 2023 and/or 1 August 2023," said Bajaj Holdings in its filing.