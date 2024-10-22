Bajaj Housing Finance business model risk is low, but valuation risk is high
Summary
- The moot question is whether Bajaj Housing should quote at a premium to Bajaj Finance.
MUMBAI : Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd has come out with first quarterly results post listing after separation from Bajaj Finance Ltd. After its bumper listing, the stock's performance has been muted. This could indicate investors’ concern about interest spread or the gap between yield on advances and the cost of borrowings at 1.9% in the September quarter (Q2FY25) versus 2.3% a year ago.