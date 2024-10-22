Bajaj Housing Finance business model risk is low, but valuation risk is high

The valuation conundrum

Against this backdrop, the moot question is whether Bajaj Housing should quote at a premium to Bajaj Finance. The premium becomes glaring if Bajaj Finance’s market capitalization is adjusted for its 89% holding value in Bajaj Housing, even after factoring in a holding company discount of 25%. Notably, HDFC Bank, the biggest private sector lender with a substantial mortgage book after the merger with HDFC, is quoting at a price-to-book value of 2.25x (excluding the value of subsidiaries) based on FY25 estimates. This either means that Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank are undervalued or Bajaj Housing is overvalued.