Missed the Bajaj Housing IPO boat? There’s still time to get on deck. | Stock Market News

Missed the Bajaj Housing IPO boat? There’s still time to get on deck.
Summary
- While Bajaj Housing Finance’s IPO may have sparked FOMO, experts advise patience. Mint’s analysis shows that investing six months to a year post-listing may yield more favourable returns than jumping into the initial frenzy.
Bajaj Housing Finance’s bumper listing today (16 September) might leave many investors feeling pangs of regret. The stock debuted at ₹150 per share, a staggering premium of 114% over its issue price of ₹70 apiece, possibly igniting a wave of FOMO (fear of missing out) among those who were unable to secure allotments in the company’s initial public offering (IPO).