Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: The Issue opened for subscription on September 9, 2024. Here are 10 key risks from the RHP you should know before prescribing

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO:10 Key Risks 1.Bajaj Housing Finance's inability to fully recover the collateral value or the sums due from defaulted loans promptly or entirely, could adversely affect its business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition

2. If Bajaj Housing Finance is unable to control the level of Gross Non-Performing Assets/Stage 3 Assets in its portfolio effectively or if it is unable to maintain adequate provisioning coverage or if there is any change in regulatorily-mandated provisioning requirements, its financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected.

3. If Bajaj Housing Finance is unable to comply with the requirements stipulated by Reserve Bank of India, it could have a material adverse effect on its business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition

4. Bajaj Housing Finance assets under management are concentrated in four states and the union territory of New Delhi and any adverse developments in these regions could have an adverse effect on its business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition

5. Bajaj Housing Finance has allotted Equity Shares to Bajaj Finance Limited, one of its Promoters, in Fiscal 2023 at a price that will be lower than the Offer Price

Next six key risks 6. Bajaj Housing Finance inability to comply with the financial and other covenants under its debt financing arrangements could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition

7. Bajaj Housing Finance portfolio is significantly exposed to real estate and any significant downturn or any adverse developments in the real estate sector may lead to an increase in impairment losses and adversely affect its business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition. Further, it may not be able to identify or correct defects or irregularities in title to the properties which are made collateral to the loans offered by it to its customers or realize the loan amount from such properties which may adversely affect its business

8. Bajaj Housing Finance may be impacted by macroeconomic factors, including volatility in interest rates, which could cause its Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margins and the value of its fixed income portfolio to decline and adversely affect its profitability, business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition, including in the near-term.

9. Bajaj Housing Finance has availed borrowings from a number of related parties and there can be no assurance that it could not have achieved more favourable terms if such transactions had not been entered into with such related parties.

10. Bajaj Housing Finance are party to certain legal proceedings and any adverse outcome in these or other proceedings may adversely affect its business

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

