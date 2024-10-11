Bajaj Housing Finance is down 15% from its high. Is it time to own it?
Summary
- Strong IPOs and higher retail interest are driving valuations. Large investors have not yet exercised their lock-ins, and it will be interesting to see how the stock performs when that happens.
MUMBAI : Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) stock hit a high of ₹181 per share after its blockbuster initial public offering in September. At its high, the share was trading at 9.6X price-to-book ratio, and its market capitalization was equal to the combined m-cap of the 10 largest listed housing finance companies (excluding Housing And Urban Development Corp. Ltd, or Hudco).