Will Bajaj Housing Finance's blockbuster IPO fuel growth in other housing finance stocks? | Stock Market News

Will Bajaj Housing Finance's IPO fuel growth in other housing finance stocks?
Summary
- With the stock having gained 135% on its first trading day, we examine three other housing finance stocks that are showing bullish momentum.
The recent ₹6,560-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Bajaj Housing Finance, which was oversubscribed nearly 67 times, underscored the ongoing frenzy around IPOs in India. The sheer demand – translating to bids worth more than ₹4 trillion – highlights the immense trust investors place in established corporate giants like Bajaj and Tata. These household names instill confidence, prompting widespread belief that such investments are almost foolproof.