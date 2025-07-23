Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 Results: PAT surges 21% YoY to ₹583 crore, revenue up 18%

Bajaj Housing Finance announced on Wednesday that its net profit for the June quarter increased by 21% year-on-year (YoY), reaching ₹583 crore, up from ₹483 crore during the same period last year.
The total revenue from operations for the company was ₹2,616 crore, reflecting an 18% increase from ₹2,209 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
The company's profit after tax (PAT) experienced a slight decline of 0.6% on a sequential basis compared to ₹587 crore reported in Q4FY25. At the same time, the revenue increased by 4% from the previous quarter, where the company recorded a revenue of ₹2,508 crore.
In the April-June quarter of FY26, the company spent ₹1,862 crore, up from ₹1,788 crore in Q4FY25 and ₹1,579 crore in Q1FY25. Expenses grew by 4% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and rose by 18% year over year. These expenses included finance costs, employee benefits, and fees and commissions, among other items.
Net interest income surged by 33% in Q1 FY26 to ₹887 crore, compared to ₹665 crore in Q1 FY25.
As per the filing, assets under management (AUM) experienced a growth of 24%, reaching ₹1,20,420 crore as of 30 June 2025, up from ₹97,071 crore on 30 June 2024.
Net total income rose by 25% in Q1 FY26, totaling ₹1,012 crore, an increase from ₹810 crore in Q1 FY25. Loan losses and provisions for Q1 FY26 amounted to ₹41 crore, in contrast to ₹10 crore in Q1 FY25.
The company reported in its exchange filing that as of June 30, 2025, Gross NPA and Net NPA were at 0.30% and 0.13% respectively, compared to 0.28% and 0.11% previously. The provisioning coverage ratio for stage 3 assets stood at 56%. As of June 30, 2025, the capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) was 26.94%.
According to the filing to the exchanges, the company holds the highest credit rating of AAA/Stable for its long-term debt program from CRISIL and India Ratings, along with an A1+ rating for its short-term debt program from CRISIL and India Ratings.
On Wednesday, Bajaj Housing Finance share price closed 0.66% higher at ₹122.25 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.