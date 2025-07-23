Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 Results: PAT surges 21% YoY to ₹583 crore, revenue up 18%

Bajaj Housing Finance announced on Wednesday that its net profit for the June quarter increased by 21% year-on-year (YoY), reaching ₹583 crore, up from ₹483 crore during the same period last year.

The total revenue from operations for the company was ₹2,616 crore, reflecting an 18% increase from ₹2,209 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) experienced a slight decline of 0.6% on a sequential basis compared to ₹587 crore reported in Q4FY25. At the same time, the revenue increased by 4% from the previous quarter, where the company recorded a revenue of ₹2,508 crore.

In the April-June quarter of FY26, the company spent ₹1,862 crore, up from ₹1,788 crore in Q4FY25 and ₹1,579 crore in Q1FY25. Expenses grew by 4% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and rose by 18% year over year. These expenses included finance costs, employee benefits, and fees and commissions, among other items.

Net interest income surged by 33% in Q1 FY26 to ₹887 crore, compared to ₹665 crore in Q1 FY25.

As per the filing, assets under management (AUM) experienced a growth of 24%, reaching ₹1,20,420 crore as of 30 June 2025, up from ₹97,071 crore on 30 June 2024.

Net total income rose by 25% in Q1 FY26, totaling ₹1,012 crore, an increase from ₹810 crore in Q1 FY25. Loan losses and provisions for Q1 FY26 amounted to ₹41 crore, in contrast to ₹10 crore in Q1 FY25.

NPA details The company reported in its exchange filing that as of June 30, 2025, Gross NPA and Net NPA were at 0.30% and 0.13% respectively, compared to 0.28% and 0.11% previously. The provisioning coverage ratio for stage 3 assets stood at 56%. As of June 30, 2025, the capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) was 26.94%.

According to the filing to the exchanges, the company holds the highest credit rating of AAA/Stable for its long-term debt program from CRISIL and India Ratings, along with an A1+ rating for its short-term debt program from CRISIL and India Ratings.

On Wednesday, Bajaj Housing Finance share price closed 0.66% higher at ₹122.25 apiece on the BSE.