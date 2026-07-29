Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 results: Profit jumps 23% YoY to ₹715 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 results: Bajaj Housing Finance, on Wednesday, 29 July, reported a 22.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its profit to ₹715.28 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27).

Interest income at ₹2,856.07 crore in Q1FY27 increased 14.6% from ₹2,492.59 crore in Q1FY26.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹3,063.02 crore, up 17.2% from ₹2,612.83 crore in the same quarter of FY26.

Net profit margin improved to 23.35% in Q1FY27 from 22.30% in Q1FY26.

Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 results: Key takeaways 1. Bajaj Housing's net interest income (NII) increased by 9% to ₹968 crore.

2. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 24% to ₹1,49,624 crore as of 30 June 2026.

3. Gross NPA and net NPA as of 30 June 2026 stood at 0.29% and 0.12%, respectively, as against 0.30% and 0.13% as of 30 June 2025.

4. Provisioning coverage ratio on stage 3 assets was nearly 59%.

5. Bajaj Housing's pre-provisioning operating profit rose 19% YoY to ₹945 crore.

6. Disbursements saw a healthy 33% YoY growth, coming at ₹19,509 crore.

Bajaj Housing Finance shares closed 2.22% higher at ₹87.53 on the BSE on Wednesday.