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Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 results: Profit jumps 23% YoY to ₹715 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 22.6% YoY rise in its profit to 715.28 crore for Q1FY27. Bajaj Housing's net interest income (NII) increased by 9% to 968 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated29 Jul 2026, 04:26 PM IST
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Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 profit jumped 23% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>715 crore.
Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 profit jumped 23% to ₹715 crore.(Agencies)
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Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 results: Bajaj Housing Finance, on Wednesday, 29 July, reported a 22.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its profit to 715.28 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27).

Interest income at 2,856.07 crore in Q1FY27 increased 14.6% from 2,492.59 crore in Q1FY26.

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Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at 3,063.02 crore, up 17.2% from 2,612.83 crore in the same quarter of FY26.

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Net profit margin improved to 23.35% in Q1FY27 from 22.30% in Q1FY26.

Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 results: Key takeaways

1. Bajaj Housing's net interest income (NII) increased by 9% to 968 crore.

2. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 24% to 1,49,624 crore as of 30 June 2026.

3. Gross NPA and net NPA as of 30 June 2026 stood at 0.29% and 0.12%, respectively, as against 0.30% and 0.13% as of 30 June 2025.

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4. Provisioning coverage ratio on stage 3 assets was nearly 59%.

5. Bajaj Housing's pre-provisioning operating profit rose 19% YoY to 945 crore.

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6. Disbursements saw a healthy 33% YoY growth, coming at 19,509 crore.

Bajaj Housing Finance shares closed 2.22% higher at 87.53 on the BSE on Wednesday.

Read all earnings-related news here

EarningEarningsQ1 ResultsQ1 EarningsBajaj Housing Finance
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