Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 results: Net profit rises 18% YoY; AUM jumps 24%

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published6 Nov 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 results: Bajaj Housing Finance reported a profit after tax (PAT) of 643 crore, an on year jump of 18% for the September quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26). The firm had posted 546 crore net profit in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 14% year-on-year to 2,755 crore, while net interest income (NII) surged by 34% on year to 956 crore.

Meanwhile, assets under management saw a growth of 24% year-on-year, reaching 1.27 lakh crore.

The company reported in an exchange filing that the Gross NPA and Net NPA as of September 30, 2025, were 0.26% and 0.12%, respectively, compared to 0.29% and 0.12% as of September 30, 2024. The provisioning coverage ratio for stage 3 assets is approximately 56%.

Additionally, the firm indicated that its capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of September 30, 2025, was 26.12%.

The company holds the highest credit ratings of AAA/Stable for its long-term debt program from CRISIL and India Ratings, as well as an A1+ rating for its short-term debt program from both CRISIL and India Ratings, according to the exchange filing.

Disbursement increased by 32% compared to the same quarter last year, rising from 12,014 crore in Q2 FY25 to 15,914 crore in Q2 FY26 (it was 14,651 crore in Q1 FY26).

"Stable quarter with AUM growth of 24% amidst heightened competitive intensity and decreasing interest rate scenario. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 18% during Q2 FY26 with annualized ROA at 2.3%. Asset quality improved during the quarter with GNPA at 0.26%, NNPA at 0.12% with annualized credit cost of 0.18%.

Operating efficiency improved during the quarter with Opex to NTI ratio at 19.6% in Q2 FY26 as against 20.5% in Q2 FY25. PBC stood at 61.21% as against regulatory requirement of 60.00%," said the company in an exchange filing.

Bajaj Housing Finance share price today

Bajaj Housing Finance share price today closed 0.23% lower at 109.35 apiece on the BSE. Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Bajaj Housing share price is currently trading in a range with a clear bearish bias.

“For this bearish tone to reverse, the stock must sustain above 118 — a scenario that appears unlikely given the absence of any accumulative volumes in the current base. The lack of institutional participation indicates weak momentum and limited upside potential,” added Jain.

As the stock is expected to remain non-directional and underperform until strong buying evidence emerges, Anshul Jain, believes that any rallies toward 117 should be viewed as an opportunity to exit rather than add positions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
