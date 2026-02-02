Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Bajaj group stock down 2% ahead of results — Here's what to expect

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance Limited will announce its third quarter results for the quarter ended December 2025 later today, February 2.

The company, in an exchange filing on January 7, said, “Pursuant to the aforementioned Regulation, it is hereby informed that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 2 February 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025.”

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 Results Preview

Domestic brokerages expect Bajaj Housing Finance to post a strong set of earnings during the quarter under review, with over 20% growth in net interest income and profit.

Bajaj Housing reported 5.2% QoQ AUM growth in 3QFY26 (23% YoY). NIM compression will likely be moderate at 8 bps QoQ to 3.4% due to a sharp decline in yields, partially offset by a decline in the cost of borrowings, said Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).

NII has likely jumped 22.8% YoY and 3.5% QoQ to ₹989.9 crore. Meanwhile, PAT is seen growing 19.4% YoY and 1.8% QoQ as per Kotak's estimates.

Additionally, MOSL pegs Q3 NII growth as 24.1% YoY to ₹1000.5 crore and net profit jump at 23.5% YoY to ₹676.7 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited traded nearly 2% lower ahead of the Q3 results today.

Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 results.