Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 results: Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd announced its October to December quarter results on Monday, January 27. The company announced a 25 per cent rise in net profits at ₹548.02 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹436.97 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Q3 result details The Non-banking financial services (NBFC) company's net interest income (NII) for the October to December quarter rose 25.8 per cent to ₹2,321.9 crore, compared to ₹1,845.47 crore in the same period a year ago.

The non-banking lender's total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, increased 26 per cent to ₹1,736 crore, compared year-on-year with ₹1,374 crore in the same period a year ago.

Bajaj Housing Finance increased its provisions for bad loans to ₹35 crore, compared to ₹1 crore in the same quarter last financial year. The Gross NPAs (non-performing assets) rose to 0.29 per cent in the third quarter, compared to 0.25 per cent in the same period last year.

The total assets under management (AUM) for the NBFC rose 26 per cent to ₹1.08 lakh crore, compared to ₹85,929 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The firm's Debt-equity ratio dropped to 4.09 in the October to December quarter, compared to 5.37 in the same quarter a year ago. The fall of the debt-equity ratio means that the non-banking lender relies less on debt financing and more on equity financing for its business. This is generally seen as a positive sign for a lender.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd's shares closed 3.02 per cent lower at ₹105.85 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹109.15 at the previous market close. The company announced the third quarter results after stock market operating hours on January 27.

Shares of the NBFC major hit their 52-week high at ₹188.45 on September 18, 2024, while the 52-week low was at ₹104.80 today, on January 27, 2025.

Bajaj Housing Finance shares have lost 36.12 per cent in the last one-year period, and the shares are trading 17.06 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis as the stock recovered marginally to close slightly above the year's low.