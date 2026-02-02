Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 Results: PAT surges 21% YoY to ₹665 crore; NII up 19%

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd on Monday reported a 21% jump in net profit year-on-year to ₹665 crore for Q3 FY26, fueled by strong loan growth and an increase in net interest income. Net interest income (NII) grew by 19% to reach ₹963 crore, and total income climbed 24% to ₹1,153 crore.

During the quarter ended December, operating expenses increased by 9%, reaching ₹139 crore. The company noted that this amount included a one-time effect of ₹13.14 crore associated with a rise in gratuity liability following a government announcement on January 21, 2025.

As of December 2025, assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹1,33,412 crore, reflecting a 23% increase from ₹1,08,314 crore as of December 31, 2024. In Q3 FY26, net interest income rose by 19% to ₹963 crore, up from ₹806 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income for the last quarter increased by 24%, reaching ₹1,153 crore compared to ₹933 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax saw a 21% rise in Q3, climbing to ₹865 crore from ₹713 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit after tax increased by 21% in Q3, reaching ₹665 crore compared to ₹548 crore in Q3 FY25. As of 31 December 2025, the Gross NPAs and Net NPAs were recorded at 0.27% and 0.11%, respectively, compared to 0.29% and 0.13% as of 31 December 2024. The provisioning coverage ratio for stage 3 assets was approximately 59%. The capital adequacy ratio, including Tier-II capital, stood at 23.15% as of 31 December 2025.

The company stated that it holds the highest credit rating of AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme from both CRISIL and India Ratings, and an A1+ rating for its short-term debt programme from the same agencies.

Bajaj Housing Finance share price today The earnings report was released after market hours, with Bajaj Housing Finance stock closing down 0.06% at ₹89.68.

According to according to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, post listing, the stock has remained under significant selling pressure, with every bounce being sold into. Momentum indicators are currently oversold and show positive divergence, hinting at a potential short-term pause.

“Over the last few sessions, prices have found support around ₹86, which is likely to remain a crucial level. A decisive break below ₹86 could trigger further downside. On the upside, ₹94 acts as an immediate resistance, and a move above this zone could lead to strong near-term traction,” said Bhosale.

