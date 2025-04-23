Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 53% YoY to ₹587 crore, NII up 24%

Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 53% YoY to 587 crore, NII up 24%

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published23 Apr 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance announced its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, April 23.
Bajaj Housing Finance announced its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, April 23. (Bloomberg)

Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 Results: Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd announced its January to March quarter results on Wednesday, April 23. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) recorded a 53 per cent jump in net profits to 586.68 crore in the fourth quarter results of the financial year ended 2024-25, compared to 381.34 crore in the same period a year ago. 

 

 

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon) 

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBajaj Housing Finance Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 53% YoY to ₹587 crore, NII up 24%
MoreLess
First Published:23 Apr 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.