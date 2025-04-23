Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 53% YoY to ₹587 crore, NII up 24%

Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 Results: Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd announced its January to March quarter results on Wednesday, April 23. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) recorded a 53 per cent jump in net profits to ₹586.68 crore in the fourth quarter results of the financial year ended 2024-25, compared to ₹381.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)