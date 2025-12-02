Bajaj Housing Finance share price crashes 9% on stake sale by Bajaj Finance via block deal. Do you own?

On Monday, the company announced in an exchange filing that its promoter, Bajaj Finance, is planning to offload up to 2% of its stake in the company.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Dec 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance share price fell over 9% to 95.26 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after 19.5 crore shares—amounting to 2.35% of its equity and valued at 1,890 crore—were traded at 97 per share through a block deal.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

