Bajaj Housing Finance share price crashes 9% on stake sale by Bajaj Finance via block deal. Do you own?

Bajaj Housing Finance share price fell over 9% to ₹95.26 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after 19.5 crore shares—amounting to 2.35% of its equity and valued at ₹1,890 crore—were traded at ₹97 per share through a block deal.

On Monday, the company announced in an exchange filing that its promoter, Bajaj Finance Ltd., is planning to offload up to 2% of its stake in the company.

(This is a developing story)