Bajaj Housing Finance share price crashes 9% on stake sale by Bajaj Finance via block deal. Do you own?

Bajaj Housing Finance share price fell over 9% to ₹95.26 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after 19.5 crore shares—amounting to 2.35% of its equity and valued at ₹1,890 crore—were traded at ₹97 per share through a block deal.
On Monday, the company announced in an exchange filing that its promoter, Bajaj Finance Ltd., is planning to offload up to 2% of its stake in the company.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
