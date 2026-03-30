The stock of mortgage lender Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd hit a new 52-week low of ₹75 on Friday. It is now just 9% higher than its public issue price of ₹70 in September 2024. The issue was oversubscribed by about 64x of its offer size driven by huge investor appetite, with chairman Sanjiv Bajaj seeing the company as the contender for becoming the “next HDFC”.
From ‘next HDFC’ to reality check: What’s ailing Bajaj Housing Finance?
SummaryBajaj Housing Finance has slid to a 52-week low, erasing post-IPO euphoria. Even after the fall, it trades at a premium to peers—raising questions over growth, strategy and valuation.
The stock of mortgage lender Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd hit a new 52-week low of ₹75 on Friday. It is now just 9% higher than its public issue price of ₹70 in September 2024. The issue was oversubscribed by about 64x of its offer size driven by huge investor appetite, with chairman Sanjiv Bajaj seeing the company as the contender for becoming the “next HDFC”.
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