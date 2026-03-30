From ‘next HDFC’ to reality check: What’s ailing Bajaj Housing Finance?

The stock of mortgage lender Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd hit a new 52-week low of ₹75 on Friday. It is now just 9% higher than its public issue price of ₹70 in September 2024. The issue was oversubscribed by about 64x of its offer size driven by huge investor appetite, with chairman Sanjiv Bajaj seeing the company as the contender for becoming the “next HDFC”.