Bajaj Housing Finance share price falls 16% in two days, remains India’s most-valued HFC

  • Bajaj Housing Finance share price: Bajaj Housing Finance's stock has experienced a sharp decline in recent days, falling over 16% from its 52-week high.

Shivangini
Updated19 Sep 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Trade Now
Bajaj Housing Finance shares fall 10%, down over 16% from 52-week high, remains India's most-valued housing finance firm
Bajaj Housing Finance shares fall 10%, down over 16% from 52-week high, remains India’s most-valued housing finance firm

Bajaj Housing Finance share price: Bajaj Housing Finance's stock extended its decline for a second consecutive session on September 19 (Thursday), dropping around 10 per cent as investors booked profits after it hit 52-week high. The company's shares plummeted by 9.80 per cent, reaching 156.67 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 19, at 11:50 am. Furthermore, the last trade price (LTP) is down by 16 per cent from its 52-week high of 188.50 that it hit on September 18, 2024.

Also Read | Tapi Fruit Processing, Shankara Building Products & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

This followed a 4.3 per cent decline in the previous trading session, bringing the total drop over two days to more than 14 per cent. This downturn came after the stock initially saw healthy gains following its market debut.

Bajaj Housing Finance remains India's most valued housing finance firm

With a market capitalization of 1.30 lakh crore, Bajaj Housing Finance has emerged as the most valuable housing finance company in India. In second place is Housing & Urban Development Corporation, with a valuation of 49,196.69 crore, followed by LIC Housing Finance at 37,074.25 crore. Other major players include PNB Housing Finance ( 28,267.18 crore), Aadhar Housing Finance ( 19,849.63 crore), Aptus Value Housing Finance ( 16,877.81 crore), AAVAS Financiers ( 14,415.64 crore), Can Fin Homes ( 11,929.28 crore), Sammaan Capital ( 11,700.57 crore), and Home First Finance Company India ( 10,375.88 crore).

Bajaj Housing Finance had an impressive stock market debut, with shares surging nearly 136 per cent above the issue price of 70. The stock was listed at 150 on both the BSE and NSE, marking a 114.2 per cent rise from the issue price.

Also Read | Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at ₹52905.15

The company's initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of shares worth 3,560 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares valued at 3,000 crore by its parent company, Bajaj Finance. Bajaj Housing Finance, a non-deposit-taking housing finance company, has been registered with the National Housing Bank since September 2015.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea shares crack after SC rejects plea on re-computation of AGR dues

The newly listed shares had previously surged to a high of 188.45, pushing the company's market capitalization to over 1.5 lakh crore on September 18. Bajaj Housing Finance made a strong stock market debut on September 16, listing at 150 per share, a premium of 114% over its issue price of 70.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBajaj Housing Finance share price falls 16% in two days, remains India’s most-valued HFC

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

427.80
01:02 PM | 19 SEP 2024
13.95 (3.37%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.45
01:02 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-4 (-2.37%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

128.05
01:02 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-3.2 (-2.44%)

Indus Towers

393.80
01:02 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-33.75 (-7.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

1,358.45
12:48 PM | 19 SEP 2024
66.5 (5.15%)

K P R Mill

900.90
12:50 PM | 19 SEP 2024
41.95 (4.88%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

1,193.85
12:50 PM | 19 SEP 2024
48.95 (4.28%)

United Breweries

2,127.35
12:50 PM | 19 SEP 2024
78.35 (3.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.00250.00
    Chennai
    73,310.00180.00
    Delhi
    73,430.00-80.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.00-130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue