Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bajaj Housing Finance share price falls 16% in two days, remains India's most-valued HFC

Shivangini

  • Bajaj Housing Finance share price: Bajaj Housing Finance's stock has experienced a sharp decline in recent days, falling over 16% from its 52-week high.

Bajaj Housing Finance share price: Bajaj Housing Finance's stock extended its decline for a second consecutive session on September 19 (Thursday), dropping around 10 per cent as investors booked profits after it hit 52-week high. The company's shares plummeted by 9.80 per cent, reaching 156.67 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 19, at 11:50 am. Furthermore, the last trade price (LTP) is down by 16 per cent from its 52-week high of 188.50 that it hit on September 18, 2024.

This followed a 4.3 per cent decline in the previous trading session, bringing the total drop over two days to more than 14 per cent. This downturn came after the stock initially saw healthy gains following its market debut.

Bajaj Housing Finance remains India's most valued housing finance firm

With a market capitalization of 1.30 lakh crore, Bajaj Housing Finance has emerged as the most valuable housing finance company in India. In second place is Housing & Urban Development Corporation, with a valuation of 49,196.69 crore, followed by LIC Housing Finance at 37,074.25 crore. Other major players include PNB Housing Finance ( 28,267.18 crore), Aadhar Housing Finance ( 19,849.63 crore), Aptus Value Housing Finance ( 16,877.81 crore), AAVAS Financiers ( 14,415.64 crore), Can Fin Homes ( 11,929.28 crore), Sammaan Capital ( 11,700.57 crore), and Home First Finance Company India ( 10,375.88 crore).

Bajaj Housing Finance had an impressive stock market debut, with shares surging nearly 136 per cent above the issue price of 70. The stock was listed at 150 on both the BSE and NSE, marking a 114.2 per cent rise from the issue price.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of shares worth 3,560 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares valued at 3,000 crore by its parent company, Bajaj Finance. Bajaj Housing Finance, a non-deposit-taking housing finance company, has been registered with the National Housing Bank since September 2015.

The newly listed shares had previously surged to a high of 188.45, pushing the company's market capitalization to over 1.5 lakh crore on September 18. Bajaj Housing Finance made a strong stock market debut on September 16, listing at 150 per share, a premium of 114% over its issue price of 70.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
