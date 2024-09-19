Bajaj Housing Finance share price: Bajaj Housing Finance's stock extended its decline for a second consecutive session on September 19 (Thursday), dropping around 10 per cent as investors booked profits after it hit 52-week high. The company's shares plummeted by 9.80 per cent, reaching ₹156.67 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 19, at 11:50 am. Furthermore, the last trade price (LTP) is down by 16 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹188.50 that it hit on September 18, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This followed a 4.3 per cent decline in the previous trading session, bringing the total drop over two days to more than 14 per cent. This downturn came after the stock initially saw healthy gains following its market debut.

Bajaj Housing Finance remains India's most valued housing finance firm With a market capitalization of ₹1.30 lakh crore, Bajaj Housing Finance has emerged as the most valuable housing finance company in India. In second place is Housing & Urban Development Corporation, with a valuation of ₹49,196.69 crore, followed by LIC Housing Finance at ₹37,074.25 crore. Other major players include PNB Housing Finance ( ₹28,267.18 crore), Aadhar Housing Finance ( ₹19,849.63 crore), Aptus Value Housing Finance ( ₹16,877.81 crore), AAVAS Financiers ( ₹14,415.64 crore), Can Fin Homes ( ₹11,929.28 crore), Sammaan Capital ( ₹11,700.57 crore), and Home First Finance Company India ( ₹10,375.88 crore).

Bajaj Housing Finance had an impressive stock market debut, with shares surging nearly 136 per cent above the issue price of ₹70. The stock was listed at ₹150 on both the BSE and NSE, marking a 114.2 per cent rise from the issue price.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹3,560 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares valued at ₹3,000 crore by its parent company, Bajaj Finance. Bajaj Housing Finance, a non-deposit-taking housing finance company, has been registered with the National Housing Bank since September 2015.

