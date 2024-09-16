Bajaj Housing Finance share price jumps 7% after dream debut. Is next IREDA in making?

  • Bajaj Housing Finance share price opened on the NSE at 150 and touched an intraday high of 161 within a few minutes of stock listing

Asit Manohar
Updated16 Sep 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Trade Now
According to experts, the Bajaj Housing Finance share price may continue its uptrend if it closes above its current weighted average of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>155.
According to experts, the Bajaj Housing Finance share price may continue its uptrend if it closes above its current weighted average of ₹155.(Photo: Courtesy ’X’ channel account of NSE)

Stock market today: After receiving record bids exceeding 3.24 lakh crore, Bajaj Housing Finance'share price was listed at a bumper 114 per cent premium. On the NSE and BSE, Bajaj Housing Finance's share price opened at 150 apiece, delivering multibagger returns to its lucky share allottees. However, the newly listed Bajaj Group share continued to attract fresh buying and touched a new peak of 161 apiece on the NSE, extending the listing gain of the share allottees. After the stellar debut, some experts believe that the housing finance stock may extend its rally further and advised share allottees to hold the scrip for the long term.

Bajaj Housing Finance share price outlook

On the suggestion to Bajaj Housing Finance shareholders after a dream debut on Dalal Street, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejwiral Research and Investment Services, said, "Those who want to hold the stock despite multibagger returns in one week are advised to hold the scrip maintaining stop loss below the weighted average of the stock, which is currently at 155. If the stock sustains above this weighted average post-listing, we may expect further upside in the scrip."

Dubbing Bajaj Housing Finance shares as one of the portfolio stocks, Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at HEM Securities, said, "In the NBGC segment, Bajaj Group shares have delivered stellar returns to investors, and this could be one of the possible reasons for stock trading beyond its actual valuations. However, my suggestion to the long-term shareholders is to book 50 per cent profit, fish out one's principal from the stock and hold the scrip for the long term. If the stock plunges from current levels, they can reenter with the money received after the profit booking."

Can this stock become the next IREDA?

On whether Bajaj Housing Finance share price has the potential to emerge next IREDA post-listing, Arun Kejriwal said, "Much will depend upon the kind of response this new Bajaj Group stock receives in the next few sessions. Suppose the stock continues to trade above its weighted average and closes above 155 today. In that case, tomorrow's opening will be crucial and fresh buying may trigger if it manages to sustain above 155. So, continued uptrends for the next few sessions may help this Bajaj Group stock qualify for the debate around IREDA. However, if it falls below 155, then in that case, we may expect sharp selling, and the stock also can become the next Tata Technologies share of Dalal Street."

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has stood out, attracting unprecedented interest and becoming the most subscribed IPO in Indian history, with total bids exceeding 3.24 lakh crore. This surge in demand seems well-founded, as Bajaj is a well-known household name with a nearly 100-year legacy. Its robust business performance and the trust investors have in the Bajaj Group have contributed to the overwhelming success of its 6,560 crore IPO. Before this, the last IPO to see such remarkable demand was the Coal India IPO in 2008, which garnered 2.36 lakh crore in bids. Bajaj has now broken that record. In 2024, Premier Energies also drew significant attention, with bids approaching 1.5 lakh crore.

IREDA share price history

The initial public offering (IPO) of IREDA was launched at price band of 30 to 32 per equity share in November 2023. The PSU stock is listed at 50 apiece on the BSE and NSE, and it delivers around 56 per cent. However, the bull trend in IREDA shares continued and it scaled to a new peak of 310 apiece on the NSE.

IREDA share price today available at around 230 per share, which is more than 600 per cent from its upper price band of 32 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBajaj Housing Finance share price jumps 7% after dream debut. Is next IREDA in making?

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

670.70
01:24 PM | 16 SEP 2024
37.15 (5.86%)

Tata Steel

154.40
01:23 PM | 16 SEP 2024
1 (0.65%)

Bank Of Baroda

239.95
01:24 PM | 16 SEP 2024
0.65 (0.27%)

Bharat Electronics

290.95
01:23 PM | 16 SEP 2024
1 (0.34%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Adani Green Energy

1,926.00
01:11 PM | 16 SEP 2024
138.15 (7.73%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

505.75
01:11 PM | 16 SEP 2024
31.9 (6.73%)

Adani Power

673.80
01:11 PM | 16 SEP 2024
40.25 (6.35%)

Dixon Technologies (India)

13,792.85
01:10 PM | 16 SEP 2024
771.45 (5.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,120.00130.00
    Chennai
    73,260.00160.00
    Delhi
    75,415.00105.00
    Kolkata
    75,750.00150.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue