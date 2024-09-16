Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock makes stellar debut, opens with 114.29% premium at ₹150 on NSE | Stock Market News

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price is all set to list on the bourses at 10:00 IST today. Bajaj Housing Finance shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) today and the trading in the Bajaj Housing Finance stock will start from 10:00 am.
“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, September 16, 2024, the equity shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities," a notice on BSE said.
Bajaj Housing Finance, a non-deposit-taking housing finance company, began its initial public offering on Monday, September 9 and closed it on Wednesday, September 11. The issue received a strong response from various investor categories with non-institutional investors (NIIs) bidding 41.51 times, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bidding 209.36 times, and retail investors bidding 7.04 times. The employee portion was subscribed 2.05 times, while the shareholder portion was oversubscribed by 17.53 times. According to BSE data, the subscription status of the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO was 63.61 times on the third day.
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares by parent company Bajaj Finance for a total of ₹3,000 crore and a new issue of equity shares up to ₹3,560 crore.
The aim of the share offering is to satisfy the directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for higher layer non-banking financial organisations (NBFCs) to list on stock exchanges by September 2025.
To meet its future capital requirements, the firm will use the proceeds from the new offer to expand its capital base.
Post-listing of the stock, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth of Swastika Investmart Ltd, said, "Bajaj Housing Finance share price made a spectacular stock market debut, listing at Rs. 150 per share, a staggering 114% premium over its issue price of ₹70. This blockbuster performance was widely anticipated, given the IPO's overwhelming subscription of 67.43 times and the sky-high grey market premium.
Investors who were fortunate enough to secure allotments in the IPO may consider booking profit now, but those who want to hold their positions may do so by potentially setting a stop loss at ₹135 as a risk management strategy. However, it's essential to continuously monitor the company's performance and market conditions for informed decision-making."
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock makes a blockbuster debut, opens with 114.29% premium at ₹150 on NSE and BSE
Bajaj Housing Finance share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today. On NSE and BSE, Bajaj Housing Finance share price opened at ₹150 per share, 114.29% higher than the issue price of ₹70.
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO was subscribed 7.51 times on the second day, and the issue was booked 2.02 times on the first day of subscription.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Expect premium of 107% above the upper band price, says Prathamesh Masdekar of StoxBox
“Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd saw an extraordinary demand for its offering, with a subscription rate surpassing 67 times. We anticipate a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, with an expected premium of 107% above the upper band price," said Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, StoxBox.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Long term investors to “HOLD” the stock for a long term perspective, says Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities
"Considering company’s strong parentage brand “BAJAJ" along with its solid position in the housing finance space with ₹9,7071 cr AUM which is well-positioned itself to capitalise the industry demand and assuming to deliver impressive growth in future, like historical CAGR growth of 30.9% in AUM from Fiscal 2022 to 2024, we expect the IPO to make a robust debut and price of the company may double allotted investors' wealth or even do more than on the listing day.
Post listing, we recommend conservative investors to choose profit booking, if the listing gain is over and above our expectations, while long term investors can continue holding for long term growth as the sector outlook remains very optimistic given the company's well-positioned business model," said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Here's what Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth of Swastika Investmart Ltd says ahead of listing
"Bajaj Housing Finance, backed by the reputable Bajaj Group, is set for a strong stock market debut. The IPO has garnered immense investor interest, evidenced by a subscription rate of 67.4 times and a sky-high grey market premium (GMP) of ₹75.5 (107.8%). This enthusiasm reflects the company's strong fundamentals and market anticipation.
The combination of strong financials, a reputable brand, and immense investor interest positions Bajaj Housing Finance for a potentially successful listing," said Shivani.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Here's what GMP signals ahead of listing
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP today is +75. This indicates Bajaj Housing Finance share price were trading at a premium of ₹75 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
The estimated listing price of Bajaj Housing Finance share price was indicated at ₹145 apiece, considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, representing an 107.14% increase from the IPO price of ₹70.
After analysing the grey market activities from the last 26 sessions, it is evident that today's IPO GMP is on an upward trend, indicating a strong potential for listing. As indicated by experts on investorgain.com, the GMP ranges from ₹36 to ₹84, with ₹36 being the lowest and ₹84 being the highest.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.