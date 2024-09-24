Markets
Is Bajaj Housing Finance priced to perfection? Here’s what could happen next.
Summary
- At a price-to-book ratio of 10, BHFL's market cap is a staggering ₹1.5 trillion. That’s the combined market cap of the top 10 housing finance companies, excluding HUDCO.
On 3 April, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) raised about ₹2,000 crore from its parent firm Bajaj Finance Ltd. The money was raised at ₹18.1 per share, or a valuation of 1X book value.
