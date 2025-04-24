Bajaj Housing Finance share price rise 4% after Q4 results despite weak markets

Stock Market Today: Bajaj Housing Finance share price gained almost  4% in the morning trades on Thursday after Q4 results that were declared after the market hours on Wednesday. the gains were despite weak markets where benchmark indices traded in red

Ujjval Jauhari
Published24 Apr 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Stock Market today: Bajaj Housing Finance share price gains post Q4 results
Stock Market today: Bajaj Housing Finance share price gains post Q4 results (Bloomberg)

Stock Market Today: Bajaj Housing Finance share price gained almost 4% in the morning trades on Thursday after Q4 results that were declared after the market hours on Wednesday. the gains were despite weak markets where benchmark indices traded in red

Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 Results

During the January- March 2025 quarter, the Bajaj Housing Finance's net interest income Increased 24.4% to 2,373.73 crore , in. comparison to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, when net interest income (NII) was 1,907.64 crore.

Compared to 1,508.28 crore in the same quarter last year, Bajaj Housing Finance's overall expenses for the January to March quarter increased 18.5% to 1,788.27 crore.

Also Read | Adani Green share price in focus on power purchase agreement with UP Power Corp

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year that concluded in 2024–2025, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 53% increase in net earnings to 586.68 crore, up from 381.34 crore during the same period the previous year.

 

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 53% YoY to ₹587 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance share price movement

Bajaj Housing Finance share price opened at 135 on the BSE on Thursday. At the time of opening, the Bajaj Housing Finance share price was up 2.4% compared to the previous day's closing price of 131.85 . Bajaj Housing Finance share price thereafter in the morning trades on Thursday gained further to intraday high of 137, which meant gains of very close to 4%. The gains for Bajaj Housing Finance share price were despite weakness in markets as Sensex traded around 0.3% lower

Bajaj Housing Finance share price has been rebounding well and is up more than 30% compared to lows seen in January 2025. The Bajaj Housing Finance share price had corrected significantly from 52 week or 1 year highs of 188.45 seen in September 2024 to 52 week or 1 year lows of 103 in January 2025. While the Bajaj Housing Finance share price has been rising well , Q4 resulst boosted sentiments further.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBajaj Housing Finance share price rise 4% after Q4 results despite weak markets
MoreLess
First Published:24 Apr 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.