Bajaj Housing Finance share price rise 4% after Q4 results despite weak markets

Stock Market Today: Bajaj Housing Finance share price gained almost 4% in the morning trades on Thursday after Q4 results that were declared after the market hours on Wednesday. the gains were despite weak markets where benchmark indices traded in red

Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 Results During the January- March 2025 quarter, the Bajaj Housing Finance's net interest income Increased 24.4% to ₹2,373.73 crore , in. comparison to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, when net interest income (NII) was ₹1,907.64 crore.

Compared to ₹1,508.28 crore in the same quarter last year, Bajaj Housing Finance's overall expenses for the January to March quarter increased 18.5% to ₹1,788.27 crore.

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year that concluded in 2024–2025, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 53% increase in net earnings to ₹586.68 crore, up from ₹381.34 crore during the same period the previous year.

Bajaj Housing Finance share price movement Bajaj Housing Finance share price opened at ₹135 on the BSE on Thursday. At the time of opening, the Bajaj Housing Finance share price was up 2.4% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹131.85 . Bajaj Housing Finance share price thereafter in the morning trades on Thursday gained further to intraday high of ₹137, which meant gains of very close to 4%. The gains for Bajaj Housing Finance share price were despite weakness in markets as Sensex traded around 0.3% lower