Bajaj Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: What to expect from the auto major in December quarter results?

Bajaj Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Auto major Bajaj Auto will release its financial results for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year (FY26) later today, January 30.

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday, 30 January 2026, to consider, inter alia, the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December 2025, Bajaj Auto said in a filing earlier this month.

Bajaj Auto Q3 results preview

Analysts expect Bajaj Auto to post strong growth in its revenue and profit for Q3 FY26, led by strong volumes and a rise in average selling price (ASP).

Axis Securities said total revenues are expected to increase by ~19% YoY and 3% QoQ, driven by a 10% YoY increase in overall volumes and a mild improvement in ASPs on account of higher 2W and CV export volumes.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities expects revenues to increase by 20% yoy, led by 9.5% YoY increase in volumes and 10% YoY increase in ASPs due to a higher mix of export 3W and premium 2W segments, as well as a favourable FX.

The profit is expected to rise in the range of 21-25% as per analysts' estimates.

Bajaj Auto share price trend

Bajaj Auto share price declined 1% in today's trading session ahead of Q3 FY26 results later in the day. The auto stock touched the day's low of ₹9390.25 on the BSE.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Bajaj Auto Q3 FY26 results.