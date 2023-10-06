Bajaj twins among top gainers of Nifty 50; Bajaj Finance share price hits 52-week high; here's why
Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance among top gainers of Nifty 50 after board approves fundraising plan. Brokerages positive on Bajaj twins, Jefferies maintains buy rating on Bajaj Finance.
Shares of Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among the top two gainers of Nifty 50 on Friday's session following the Bajaj Finance board's approval of a ₹10,000 crore fundraising plan on Thursday. Bajaj Finserv share price opened at ₹1,560.80 apiece on BSE, and gained nearly 5%, and Bajaj Finance share price after falling for two-consecutive sessions opened at ₹7,859.95 and touched 52-week high at ₹8,107.15.
