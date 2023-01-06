Bajaj twins stock dives nearly 10% in 3-day selloff. Should you invest?

Three days ago, NBFC giant Bajaj Finance enjoyed over ₹6,600 mark on stock exchanges, while its parent Bajaj Finserv held above ₹1,500 levels. But by end of Friday's trading session, Bajaj Finance has now lost its psychological ₹6,000 mark, while Bajaj Finserv is a couple of rupees over the ₹1,400 level. Notably, the Bajaj twins have nosedived by 8.5% to 9.5% on Dalal Street in a 3-days selloff. These two stocks emerged as the top bears and were among the major movers of markets this week. Why? The sharp selling in Bajaj twins can be attributed to Bajaj Finance's lower-than-estimated AUM growth in Q3FY23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}