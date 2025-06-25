Bajel Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit on big order valued between ₹100–200 crore

Bajel Projects share price hit 5% upper circuit on Wednesday after the company announced bagging a large order valued between ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore. The small-cap stock was locked in at 5% upper circuit of ₹231.25 apiece on the BSE. Bajel Projects share price has been hitting upper circuit for the past three consecutive sessions.

Power transmission and infrastructure player Bajel Projects announced it has secured an order from a leading private player in the energy and power transmission sector. The order falls within the ‘Large’ order band, valued between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore, as per the company’s internal classification.

The order encompasses two key components for the establishment of a 400kV GIS & 765kV AIS extension substation. The first part of the order involves the supply of all the EHV equipment with mandatory spares, tools, tackles and auxiliaries, Bajel Projects said in a regulatory filing on June 24.

The second component covers the service orders for ETC (Erection, Testing and Commissioning) and Civil works of all the materials / equipment and auxiliaries, it added.

The time period for the order is 18 months from the date of issuance of Notification of Award, the company said.

Bajel Projects Share Price Performance Bajel Projects share price has gained 11% in one week, and 10% in one month. The small-cap stock has rallied 34% over the past three months, while it has fallen 16% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Bajel Projects shares have dropped 24% in the past one year.

At 9:50 AM, Bajel Projects share price was still locked in upper circuit of 5% at ₹231.25 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.