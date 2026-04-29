Bajel Projects shares jump 11% after bagging ₹400 crore transmission orders in MENA region

Small-cap stock Bajel Projects, a leading EPC player in power transmission infrastructure, advanced 11% in Wednesday's intraday trade, 29 April, reaching the day’s high of ₹200.35 apiece after the company secured significant multiple orders, expanding its revenue visibility.
In its exchange filing today, the company informed investors that it had secured Ultra Mega EPC orders for transmission lines from international clients in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.
The order involves the construction of two contiguous sections of 500 kV overhead transmission lines and is valued at around ₹400 crore. The project is scheduled to be executed within 11 months from the commencement date.
According to the company, the project is part of a flagship national grid reinforcement programme aimed at strengthening the high-voltage backbone in the MENA region and enabling reliable power evacuation to support growing economic and industrial demand.
Rajesh Ganesh, Managing Director & CEO of Bajel Projects Limited, said, “Winning these orders is a defining moment for Bajel Projects. Being entrusted with a 500 kV transmission corridor in the MENA region reflects the global confidence in our engineering capability, project execution rigour, and ability to deliver complex high-voltage infrastructure in international markets.”
“This order strengthens our footprint in the MENA region, and we remain committed to delivering this project to the highest standards of quality and safety,” he further added.
The company stated that the order further consolidates Bajel Projects' position as a trusted international EPC partner in the high-voltage transmission segment, complementing its strong domestic order book and recent international wins.
The shares have staged a strong rebound in April, recovering 38% so far, which has brought much-needed relief for shareholders after the stock closed six out of the last eight months in the red. In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a negative return of 36% in 2025, following a multibagger 100% jump in 2024.
Bajel Projects is a leading player in the power infrastructure business, with a strong presence across the power transmission and power distribution sectors.
It was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment and continues to be driven by the same values and operational legacy that guided its growth over the last two decades at Bajaj Electricals.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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