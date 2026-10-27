Bajel Projects shares surge over 12% - What's behind the stock rally? Can it rise further? Experts take

Bajel Projects shares surged over 12% in intraday trade on Tuesday, 27 October, a day after the company said it bagged an order worth over ₹200 crore for Mumbai’s critical 400 kV GIS infrastructure. Bajel Projects' share price opened at ₹171.90 against its previous close of ₹156.15 and jumped 12.3% to an intraday high of ₹175.30.

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Why is Bajel Projects share price rising? The stock rose after the company announced on 26 October that it had received an order from Tata Power Company worth approximately ₹200 crore for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of 400 kV gas-insulated substations (GIS) at Dharavi and Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

Bajel Projects is a leading EPC and manufacturing solutions company with a strong domestic and international presence across the power transmission and new energies sectors.

In a separate exchange filing, the company said that Lakadia A Power Transmission Limited had issued multiple letters of award (LOAs) to Bajel towards the EPC work for a key transmission project in Gujarat. The combined value of these LOAs is ₹1,500 crore.

Can the stock rise further? According to Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, Bajel Projects has been moving in a corrective structure and is in the last stages of its corrective phase; however, this could still extend towards the previous swing lows of ₹135.

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Thukral underscored that the stock is in a downtrend with the formation of lower highs and lower lows, and every rise towards resistance is an exit opportunity for now.

Bajel Projects technical chart

"The stock price is trading with negative crossovers between its major EMAs and points towards a downtrend. If this has to change, the stock price would spend some time around current levels and form a base in order to turn the price trend bullish," said Thukral.

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"Every rise is an exit opportunity; however, if the stock spends some weeks around current levels and forms a base, the direction could change to upside for the stock. The important resistance zone is around ₹172 to ₹177," said Thukral.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, pointed out that Bajel Projects has been witnessing volatile swings in a wide range of ₹135- ₹215. The volume distribution is the weakest part of the chart.

"A decisive close above the ₹175- ₹180 zone could lead the stock towards ₹200 and higher levels in the near term. Immediate downside supports are placed around the ₹145- ₹135 range," said Kumar.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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