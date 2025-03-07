Mint Market

Balaji Phosphates Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists with 7% premium at ₹75

Balaji Phosphates debuted on the NSE SME at 75, 7.14% above its IPO price. The stock rose to 78, an 11.40% gain. The IPO, valued at 50.11 crore, was subscribed 1.21 times, with proceeds aimed at capital improvements and working capital needs.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated7 Mar 2025, 10:53 AM IST
Balaji Phosphates Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists with 7% premium at ₹75(Pixabay)

Balaji Phosphates IPO Listing: Balaji Phosphates made a decent debut on Dalal Street today, March 7, with its shares listing at 75 each on the NSE SME, a 7.14% premium over the issue price of 70. The stock, further gained momentum after listing, reaching 78, which is 11.40% higher than the IPO price.

The SME IPO, valued at 50.11 crore, was open for subscription from February 28, 2025, to March 04, 2025, with a price band of 70 per share. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 59.40 lakh shares aggregating to 41.58 crores and an offer for sale of 12.18 lakh shares aggregating to 8.53 crores.

The IPO received a muted response, with the issue subscribed only 1.21 times. The non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 1.34 times, while the QIB portion saw a subscription of 1.26 times. According to exchange data, the retail portion was booked 1.09 times.

The proceeds from the IPO will be allocated for capital improvements to establish a warehouse at the subsidiary’s manufacturing site, upgrade current facilities, meet working capital requirements, and assist with overall corporate goals.

About the company

The company specializes in manufacturing and supplying Single Super Phosphate (SSP) in both powdered and granulated formats, as well as NPK granulated and mixed fertilizers and zinc sulfate, all of which adhere to the Fertilizer Control Order of India. It markets its products under the brands ‘RATNAM’ and ‘BPPL’ to various clients, including retailers, wholesalers, and state-owned cooperatives, with the ultimate users being farmers.

In the fiscal year 2024, the company achieved a revenue of 15,154.63 lakhs, an EBITDA of 1,209.70 lakhs, and a PAT of 604.05 lakhs. For the five-month period ending August 24, the company reported a revenue of 5,337.06 lakhs, an EBITDA of 572.55 lakhs, and a PAT of 414.65 lakhs.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

First Published:7 Mar 2025, 10:53 AM IST
