Ekta Kapoor-backed Balaji Telefilms shares have been in uptrend since early morning dealings. Balaji Telefilms share price today opened upside at ₹138.45 appiece on the NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹143.70 per share level. This intraday high that Balaji Telefilms shares climbed on Monday turned out a new 52-week high for the entertainment stock.

Balaji Telefilms share news

Balaji Telefilms shares were under the lens of stock market observers after the release of Crew teaser on Saturday. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanopn and Diljit Dosanjh, the Crew movie is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

As Ekta Kapoor is one of the promoters of Balaji Telefilms, market observers were expecting movement in Balaji Telefilms shares, in which Ekta Kapoor owns 18.23 percent of total paid-up capital (As per the shareholding pattern of Balaji Telefilms for the October to December 2023 quarter). After the release of Crew movie teaser.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea shares dip ahead of board meeting to discuss fundraising

Crew teaser details

Crew's new teaser was unveiled by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as well as the film's makers on Saturday. The upcoming movei tease, whichi is expected to hit the cellulloid screen on 29th March 2024, gives a better glimpse at what the film (previously titled The Crew) will offer: stylish outfits galore, some lying, lots of risks and a little bit of faking it.

See Crew movie teaser below:

Kareen Kapoor shares Crew teaser

Sharing the Crew teaser from her Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai (Fasten your seat belts, because the temperature here is going to be too hot for you)."

Also Read: Stocks to buy: M&M Finance, Suraj Estate among top picks of the month

Balaji Telefilms share price history

Balaji Telefilms shares are under the lens of stock market bulls since the company declared the release date of its ambitious project Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. On 14th February 2024, Balaji Telefilms declared that the next franchise of its successful flick Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 will be released on 19th April 2024. In one month, Balaji Telefilms share price has ascended to the tune of 55 percent while in the last six months, it has delivered a whopping 105 percent return to its shareholders. In one year time, this stock has delivered multibagtger 225 percent return to its shareholders.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!