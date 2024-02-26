Balaji Telefilms shares hit 52-week high as Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer Crew teaser trends No 1 on YouTube
Balaji Telefilms promoter Ekta Kapoor is a co-producr of Crew movies, which is expected to hit theatres on 29th March 2024
Ekta Kapoor-backed Balaji Telefilms shares have been in uptrend since early morning dealings. Balaji Telefilms share price today opened upside at ₹138.45 appiece on the NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹143.70 per share level. This intraday high that Balaji Telefilms shares climbed on Monday turned out a new 52-week high for the entertainment stock.
