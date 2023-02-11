Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Balkrishna Industries Q3 Earnings: PAT plunges 68% YoY, 200% dividend declared
Back

With a market valuation of 44,585.71 Cr, Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The company is a leader in the off-highway tire market for a number of specialised industries, including agriculture, constructing, earthmoving, ports, and mining. The company has declared its Q3 earnings along with a dividend of 200%.

“The Board has declared 3rd Interim dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the financial year 2022-23 and the payment thereof shall be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on Record Date i.e. 18th February, 2023," said Balkrishna Industries in a stock exchange filing.

In Q3FY23, the company recorded a net profit of 108.38 crore compared to 338.95 crore in Q3FY22, representing a fall of 68%. Balkrishna Industries posted revenue from operations of 2165.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against 2045.81 crore during the quarter ended December 2021, representing a gain of 5.85%. The company recorded net expenses of 2059.06 crore in Q3FY23 compared to 1708.78 crore in the year-ago quarter. The EPS of Balkrishna Industries reached 5.61 in Q3FY23 as compared to 17.53 in the same quarter last year.

On Friday, the shares of Balkrishna Industries closed on the NSE at 2,304 apiece level, up by 0.07% from the previous close of 2,302.45. The stock recorded a net volume average of 148,038 shares and an average delivery volume of 4,966,675 shares at 33.55%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 10.51% and on a YTD basis, it has rallied 8.27% so far in 2023. 

The stock touched a 52-week-high of 2,450.00 on (02-Aug-2022) and a 52-week-low of 1,690.55 on (07-Mar-2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading, at 5.95% below the 1 year high and 36.28% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company reported promoter shareholding of 58.30%, FIIs stake of 12.45%, DIIs stake of 20.12%, Government stake of 0.10% and a public stake of 9.03%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x