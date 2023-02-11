Balkrishna Industries Q3 Earnings: PAT plunges 68% YoY, 200% dividend declared

In Q3FY23, the company recorded a net profit of ₹108.38 crore compared to ₹338.95 crore in Q3FY22, representing a fall of 68%. Balkrishna Industries posted revenue from operations of ₹2165.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against ₹2045.81 crore during the quarter ended December 2021, representing a gain of 5.85%. The company recorded net expenses of ₹2059.06 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹1708.78 crore in the year-ago quarter. The EPS of Balkrishna Industries reached ₹5.61 in Q3FY23 as compared to ₹17.53 in the same quarter last year.

