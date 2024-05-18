Balkrishna Industries share price locked at 5% upper circuit post strong Q4 results
Balkrishna Industries stock price hits 52-week high with 5% upper circuit after strong Q4 results. PAT jumps 88% YoY to ₹481 crore. Sales rise 13% to ₹82,085 crore. EBITDA grows 42% YoY. Stock opens at ₹2,798.95 on BSE.
Balkrishna Industries share price were locked in 5% upper circuit and touched 52-week high following strong Q4 results. The company's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended March (Q4FY24), jumped 88% year-on-year to ₹481 crore from ₹256 crore. Sequentially, the PAT grew 56%, as per the exchange filing.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started