Balkrishna Industries shares rise 8% after Q1FY27 results, 200% final dividend: Should you buy?

Balkrishna Industries share price: Balkrishna Industries Ltd. shares rallied more than 10% on Thursday, July 30, after the tyre manufacturer reported a robust set of Q1 FY27 earnings and a final dividend at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on July 29.

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The company delivered strong earnings growth during the June quarter, driven by higher revenue and better operating performance. According to its exchange filing, consolidated net profit climbed 56.4% YoY to ₹451 crore, compared with ₹288 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 25% YoY to ₹3,455 crore, against ₹2,760 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting healthy business momentum across key markets.

Alongside the quarterly results, the Board declared a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share (200%) on equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each for FY27. The company said the dividend will be credited or dispatched within 30 days of its declaration. August 4, 2026, has been fixed as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

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Other Q1 Highlights Balkrishna Industries continued to report healthy profitability during the quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 21% in Q1 FY27, down 40 basis points QoQ.

The company's Off-Highway Tyre (OHT) business remained its primary revenue driver, contributing 90% of total revenue during the quarter. Management said the business environment remained stable in Europe, while the Indian market delivered an exceptional performance.

The company also highlighted progress in expanding its product portfolio. It commenced supplies of Truck Bus Radial (TBR) tyres in April 2026 and has introduced a range of two-wheeler tyres, with select products initially targeting the domestic market.

Stock performance Following the announcements, Balkrishna Industries shares surged as much as 10.3% to an intraday high of ₹2,295 on the BSE.

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The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹2,775 in February 2026, while its 52-week low of ₹1,971.50 was recorded in June 2026.

Despite recent volatility, the stock has generated positive returns over shorter timeframes. It has gained more than 4% in the past one month and over 5% in the last three months. However, it remains down around 1.5% over the past six months and has declined nearly 18% over the last one year.

Should you buy? Post the earnings, domestic brokerage house ICICI Securities said the company's high double-digit volume growth during the June quarter came as a positive surprise and reinforced its dominant position in the global off-highway tyre market.

Also Read | LIC sets board meeting date to declare Q1 results 2026. Check details

The brokerage noted that the Indian market performed exceptionally well, contributing 40% of Q1 sales, while business conditions in Europe remained stable.

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However, ICICI Securities cautioned that profitability could face some pressure in the near term due to raw material inflation, which is expected to increase sequentially in Q2 FY27. It added that price hikes and currency tailwinds should help offset part of these headwinds, while it awaits further management commentary on the demand outlook and the pace of margin recovery.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.