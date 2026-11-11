Balmer Lawrie share price jumps 16% as stock rallies after strong Q2 results, gains 19% in two weeks | Check key levels

Balmer Lawrie & Company shares surged over 16% on Wednesday, 11 November, in line with positive sentiment in the broader stock market. The rally comes after the company's strong Q2 FY27 earnings, which have fuelled buying interest in the counter.

The stock has gained 13.15% over the past week following its September-quarter results, while its two-week return stands at 19.06%. It has advanced 18.38% over the past month.

Balmer Lawrie Q2 results: Net profit jumps 40% YoY On 3 November, Balmer Lawrie & Company reported a 39.56% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹67.66 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026, compared with ₹48.48 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's total income rose 26.34% to ₹818.04 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹647.48 crore a year ago. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 42.95% to ₹93.63 crore, compared with ₹65.50 crore in the year-ago period.

For the first half of FY27, total income stood at ₹1,570.58 crore, up from ₹1,332.76 crore in the corresponding period last year. PBT rose to ₹172.75 crore from ₹140.88 crore, while net profit increased to ₹125.32 crore from ₹104.41 crore.

The company's board approved the financial results at a meeting held in Hampi, Karnataka, on 2 November.

Balmer Lawrie is a Miniratna-I public sector enterprise with diversified business operations.

Balmer Lawrie plans ₹ 500 crore capex over three years; rail logistics to get major share Balmer Lawrie & Company is planning a capital expenditure programme of nearly ₹500 crore over the next three years, primarily to expand its railway logistics, third-party logistics (3PL) and travel businesses.

According to a PTI report dated 21 September, Chairman and Managing Director Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri said the railway logistics segment would receive the largest allocation of ₹200–250 crore. Another ₹100 crore has been earmarked for routine operational capital expenditure across existing businesses, including packaging, greases and lubricants, and chemicals.

The proposed investment is aimed at expanding the company's presence across key business verticals and supporting its growth plans.

Balmer Lawrie to demerge Travel & Vacations business; targets ₹ 500 crore revenue Balmer Lawrie has also received in-principle board approval to demerge its Travel & Vacations strategic business unit into a wholly owned subsidiary. The move is intended to provide the division with greater operational flexibility and support its expansion.

The Travel & Vacations business currently generates revenue of around ₹390 crore, contributing approximately 13–14% of Balmer Lawrie's total revenue. The company aims to grow the division's revenue beyond ₹500 crore over the next two to three years.

According to PTI report, Palchaudhuri said at the company's 109th Annual General Meeting that the proposed restructuring was aimed at improving operational efficiency and accelerating growth. The demerger remains subject to the requisite approvals.

Balmer Lawrie share price today Balmer Lawrie share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹169.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹192.4 per share.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research, SAHI, said Balmer Lawrie is seeing stability come in from a base around ₹150. The stock has reclaimed its 50-week EMA, which is a positive shift in the broader trend. It has also given a falling wedge breakout on the upside, suggesting the earlier selling pressure is easing. ₹200 is the key resistance to watch. The trajectory towards this level looks quite clear. A move beyond ₹200 would add further strength to the setup.

Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the stock witnessed a sharp upmove accompanied by strong volumes. He added that the stock also moved above its key 200-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), signalling a positive technical trend.

Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Balmer Lawrie has witnessed a strong rebound from its major support zone of 148–145 on the weekly chart. Notably, this zone has acted as a strong support in February 2025 and March 2026, highlighting its significance.

“The RSI, which was hovering around the 60 mark, has now turned higher, indicating renewed bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the DI lines have widened significantly, signalling strengthening bullish dominance. The zone of 173–170 is likely to act as an immediate support. As long as the stock sustains above this zone, the ongoing pullback is likely to extend further,” added Shah.