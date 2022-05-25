Sugar stocks extended decline after the government announced restricting its sugar exports to 10 million tons in the current season to help maintain domestic availability and keep prices stable. Shares of Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh Sugar, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Triveni Engineering fell as much as up to 10% in Wednesday's session.

“This is the first time India has done so in six years with sugar exports. Because of recent market correction followed with this news, most sugar stocks have plummeted 30 to 40% from 52-week highs, but export restrictions will make more surplus sweetener accessible for domestic ethanol production, which is a primary government aim. The sugar sector is undergoing a massive transformation and has emerged as a powerful clean energy driver, accelerating India's transition to renewable energy," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

According to the Food Ministry, the decision came in the light of record exports of the sugar. Sugar exports in the 2021-22 marketing year are historically highest. India is the second-largest producer, after Brazil, and biggest consumer of sugar in the world. The country exported a record 7 million metric tons in the 2021-22 financial year and 5.96 million tonnes in 2019-20.

“The government has introduced mandatory approval process for export of sugar, instead of imposing blanket ban on exports that would have raised world sugar prices and it would have also hurt India’s image as a reliable supplier of agro commodities. Today, sugar and sugar products contribute 10% to India’s agro export earnings and hence the move to regulate sugar export is sensible, instead of imposing blanket ban," said Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai - a trade facilitating body.