“This is the first time India has done so in six years with sugar exports. Because of recent market correction followed with this news, most sugar stocks have plummeted 30 to 40% from 52-week highs, but export restrictions will make more surplus sweetener accessible for domestic ethanol production, which is a primary government aim. The sugar sector is undergoing a massive transformation and has emerged as a powerful clean energy driver, accelerating India's transition to renewable energy," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.