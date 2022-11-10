Balrampur Chini announces share buyback at premium. Check details1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 01:35 PM IST
- Balrampur Chini said that its board approved share buyback worth ₹145.4 crore at ₹360 per share
While announcing its second quarter earnings for the current fiscal or Q2 FY23, Balrampur Chini said that its board also approved the buyback of equity shares of the company worth ₹145.4 crore at ₹360 per share, which is at a premium over the current market price, through the open market route. Shares of Balrampur Chini were trading about 0.4% lower at ₹327 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's afternoon deals.