While announcing its second quarter earnings for the current fiscal or Q2 FY23, Balrampur Chini said that its board also approved the buyback of equity shares of the company worth ₹145.4 crore at ₹360 per share, which is at a premium over the current market price, through the open market route. Shares of Balrampur Chini were trading about 0.4% lower at ₹327 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's afternoon deals.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 9th November, 2022, has approved buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1/- each of the company at a price not exceeding ₹360 per equity share and for an amount not exceeding ₹145.4 crore.. from the open market through stock exchange mechanism," the company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The maximum buyback size represents 5.44 % and 5.42 % of the ag·gregate of the total paid-up equity capital and free reserves of the Company based on the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company, respectively, for last financial year ended on 31st March, 2022, it added.

A share buyback, also known as share repurchase, is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium to the prevailing market price. It can be an alternative tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders. Share buybacks reduce the number of shares in circulation, which can increase the share value and the earnings per share (EPS).

The company reported a net loss of ₹29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of ₹83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Meanwhile, its revenue declined over 8% to ₹1,113 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹1,213.8 crore in the year ago quarter.

founded in 1975, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited ('BCML') is one of the largest sugar manufacturing companies in India. The sugar stock is down more than 12% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, whereas it has declined about 3% in a year's period.