Balrampur Chini announces share buyback at premium. Check details

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 9th November, 2022, has approved buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1/- each of the company at a price not exceeding ₹360 per equity share and for an amount not exceeding ₹145.4 crore.. from the open market through stock exchange mechanism," the company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.