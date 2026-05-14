Balrampur Chini, Shree Renuka to Dalmia Bharat: Sugar stocks in focus as India bans sugar exports

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In a notification dated 13 May 2026, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade amended the export policy for sugar from “restricted” to “prohibited” with immediate effect, applicable till 30 September 2026, or until further orders. The restriction covers raw, white, and refined sugar under specified ITC (HS) codes.

The move is expected to support global sugar prices while enabling competing exporters, such as Brazil and Thailand, to increase shipments to key markets in Asia and Africa.

India, the second-largest global sugar exporter after Brazil, had previously permitted the export of 1.59 million metric tonnes, anticipating excess production. Nevertheless, the output is now estimated to be insufficient to meet domestic consumption for the second consecutive year, attributed to lower cane yields in significant areas. Worries regarding a potential El Niño effect on the monsoon have intensified concerns about the production forecast for the upcoming season.

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Also Read | India bans sugar exports till Sept 2026 to cool prices, ensure supply

Exemptions To The Order Sugar shipments to the European Union and the United States will still be permitted under the tariff rate quota agreements, as long as they comply with the designated public notice procedures, according to the announcement.

Shipments authorised under the Advance Authorisation Scheme continue to be exempt from this restriction as well.

Additionally, the ban does not affect shipments that are already in the export process or in transit before the notification was made, including those that have been submitted to customs along with electronic documentation.

If the prohibition is not extended past the 30 September deadline, the policy will default to its "restricted" status.

Key Points to Consider This year's sugar production is projected at 27.5 million tonnes. Of the 1.5 million tonnes of exports permitted, approximately 700,000 tonnes have already been shipped.

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As a result, the effect will be noticeable on the remaining quantity.

Sugar stocks this month According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Sugar stocks witnessed strong momentum through April, with buying interest sustaining into the early sessions of May, indicating continued sectoral strength. Among the pack, Balrampur Chini Mills stands out as the clear leader, supported by a superior price structure and strong relative strength. The stock continues to trade in a healthy uptrend, with higher highs and higher lows intact across key timeframes.

“Momentum indicators and moving averages remain positively aligned, reinforcing bullish sentiment. Any pullback toward the 20- and 50-day EMA support cluster in the 520–500 zone should be viewed as a favourable accumulation opportunity. Sustained trade above this demand zone keeps the bullish structure firmly intact,” said Jain.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.