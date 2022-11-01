Balrampur Chini on Tuesday informed that its board at a meeting scheduled for next week on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 will be considering the proposal of buyback of the equity shares of the company along with its financial results for the quarter ended September 2022 of the current fiscal or Q2 FY23. Shares of Balrampur Chini rose more than 4% to ₹330 apiece on the BSE.

“We hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 9th November, 2022, to consider amongst other matters, the following: 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022; 2. Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company and matters related/ incidental thereto," the company said in an exchange filing today.

A share buyback, also known as share repurchase, is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium to the prevailing market price. It can be an alternative tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders. Share buybacks reduce the number of shares in circulation, which can increase the share value and the earnings per share (EPS).

Balrampur Chini Mills Limited ('BCML') is one of the largest sugar manufacturing companies in India. The sugar stock is down about 12% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Balrampur Chini Mills reported 84% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹12.38 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1 FY23). Its net profit stood at ₹76.92 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income fell to ₹1,094.58 crore in the quarter from ₹1,145.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.