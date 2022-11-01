Sugar stock to mull share buyback next week along with Q2 results. Details inside1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 03:20 PM IST
Balrampur Chini on Tuesday informed that its board at a meeting scheduled for next week on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 will be considering the proposal of buyback of the equity shares of the company along with its financial results for the quarter ended September 2022 of the current fiscal or Q2 FY23. Shares of Balrampur Chini rose more than 4% to ₹330 apiece on the BSE.