“We hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 9th November, 2022, to consider amongst other matters, the following: 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022; 2. Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company and matters related/ incidental thereto," the company said in an exchange filing today.