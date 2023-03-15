Balu Forge Ind gains after securing order from middle east tractor manufacturer3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 03:43 PM IST
With a market valuation of Rs. 783.63 Cr., Balu Forge Industries Ltd. (BFIL) is a small-cap company with operations in the industrial industry. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of fully finished and semi-finished crankshafts and Forged Components have secured order to supply Powertrain Sub-assemblies to a tractor manufacturer based out of the Middle East.
