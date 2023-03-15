Balu Forge Ind gains after securing order from middle east tractor manufacturer

Commenting on the announcement, the management team of Balu Forge Industries Ltd, stated: "We are thrilled to have been selected as the supplier of Powertrain sub-assemblies to the tractor manufacturer based out of the middle east. This contract is a testament to our expertise in the agricultural industry and our commitment to delivering critical and advanced products. BFIL has been at the forefront of precision component manufacturing for many years, and this order further cements its position as a trusted supplier to the agricultural industry.