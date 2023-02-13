With a market worth of ₹1,673.54 Cr, Banco Products India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. In the field of engine cooling and sealing systems for both industrial and automotive applications, the firm is a pioneer. Following today's announcement of the company's Q3 earnings and a 400% dividend for its eligible shareholders, the stock closed on the NSE with an upside gap of 9%.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.8 /- ( 400 %) per Equity Share of ₹2.00. each for the financial year ending 31st March, 2023. The Company has fixed 25 February , 2023, as the record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend declared will be paid on or after 9th March, 2023."

On a consolidated basis, the net profit of Banco Products (India) grew by 474.44% YoY to ₹98.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against ₹17.10 crore during the quarter ended December 2021. The company posted net sales of ₹501.69 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹392.63 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 27.78%. The company recorded net expenses of ₹384.48 crore against ₹371.47 Cr in the year-ago quarter. The EPS of Banco Products India reached ₹13.73 on a consolidated basis in Q3FY23 compared to ₹2.39 in Q3FY22.

On a standalone basis, the company’s net sales reached ₹231.46 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹183.96 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 25.82%. The company recorded a net profit of ₹33.02 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 against ₹15.01 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 119.98%. EPS of Banco Products stood at ₹4.62 in Q3FY23 compared to ₹2.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of Banco Products closed today on the NSE at ₹235.25 apiece, up by 9.27% from the previous close of ₹215.30.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test