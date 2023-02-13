Banco Products declares 400% dividend, PAT up 474% in Q3, scrip rallies up by 9%
- With a market worth of ₹1,673.54 Cr, Banco Products India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry.
With a market worth of ₹1,673.54 Cr, Banco Products India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. In the field of engine cooling and sealing systems for both industrial and automotive applications, the firm is a pioneer. Following today's announcement of the company's Q3 earnings and a 400% dividend for its eligible shareholders, the stock closed on the NSE with an upside gap of 9%.
