Banco Products declares 400% dividend, PAT up 474% in Q3, scrip rallies up by 9%

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.8 /- ( 400 %) per Equity Share of ₹2.00. each for the financial year ending 31st March, 2023. The Company has fixed 25 February , 2023, as the record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend declared will be paid on or after 9th March, 2023."